Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Invests $598,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $852.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $780.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,711.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

