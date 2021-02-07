Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New $247,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 656 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $355.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

