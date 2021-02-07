Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes $284,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total value of $29,406,195.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,576,029,263.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 621,342 shares of company stock worth $203,169,471. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $338.75 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

