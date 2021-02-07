TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $262.10 million and approximately $24.52 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002597 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007740 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 158.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 258,830,925 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

