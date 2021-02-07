Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $235.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

