Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $852.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $807.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,711.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $780.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

