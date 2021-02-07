Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Up 2.3%

Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 63,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 86,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teucrium Sugar stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 6.35% of Teucrium Sugar worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Teucrium Sugar Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CANE)

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

