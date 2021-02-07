Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading 5.9% Higher

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.71. 236,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 275,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 452.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

