TFG Advisers LLC Buys 1,879 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

