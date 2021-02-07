TFG Advisers LLC Sells 463 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 53,425 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $179.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

