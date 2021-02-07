Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) were up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 2,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF)

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services.

