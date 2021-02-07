The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

CG stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,934,361 shares of company stock valued at $82,298,114 over the last ninety days.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.