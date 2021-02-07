The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

Shares of CG stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,934,361 shares of company stock worth $82,298,114.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

