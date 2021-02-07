The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Community Financial had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $25.89 on Friday. The Community Financial has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

