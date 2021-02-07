The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.11

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.11 and last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 1526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

Several analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,910,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth approximately $18,824,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 376,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,144,000 after purchasing an additional 126,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

