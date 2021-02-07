The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $272.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $276.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

