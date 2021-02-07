The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) rose 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 5,624,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,285,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

