The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD) Stock Price Up 1.4%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 3,233,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,572,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

