The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.05% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

