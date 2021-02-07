The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

NYSE:HIG opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

