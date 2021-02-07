The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hershey by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,412,000 after purchasing an additional 797,162 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Hershey by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 287,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.00. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

