The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 469,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.80 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.