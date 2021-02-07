The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.75.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,314,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,831 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,063,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,279. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average is $137.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

