The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up about 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,209 shares of company stock worth $5,920,270. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

