The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.38% of The Travelers Companies worth $136,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

