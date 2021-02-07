Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Thermon Group updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE THR opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. Thermon Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $533.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1,607.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.