THORChain (RUNE) Hits Market Cap of $589.50 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $589.50 million and approximately $100.63 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00009661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00176386 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00063490 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00232467 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00073027 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

