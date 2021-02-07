Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,544,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29.

