Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 11.7% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $265.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

