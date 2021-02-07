Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 3.7% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,784,000 after purchasing an additional 108,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,821,000 after acquiring an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $174.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.32.

