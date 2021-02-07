Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) (LON:TON) Shares Gap Up to $105.00

Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) (LON:TON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $105.00, but opened at $109.00. Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) shares last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 30,424 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.98. The stock has a market cap of £12.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.00.

Get Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

About Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.