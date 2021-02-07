Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $72.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahily purchased 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,980.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 680 shares of company stock valued at $45,118 over the last 90 days. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

