Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.83. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 125,855 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark raised Touchstone Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$588.53 million and a P/E ratio of -28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.81.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

