Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Tractor Supply by 11,050.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $151.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $160.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.24.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

