Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.49. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

