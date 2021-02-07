Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.17. Trane Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.30-5.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.78.

TT stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.35. 2,031,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,447. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.20 and a 200-day moving average of $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

