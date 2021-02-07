Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 75.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Transocean by 33.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,558 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

