TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,198 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.00% of TravelCenters of America worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 961,350 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $14,190,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 743.5% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 594,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 61.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $3,645,000. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.04.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

