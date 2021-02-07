TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,922 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 997.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $212.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $158.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

