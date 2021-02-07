TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 570,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

