TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,800.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,655.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,116.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.78.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

