TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.