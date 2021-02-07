TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 61,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in NIKE by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $145.11 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.