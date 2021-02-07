TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $370.70 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $372.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.30.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

