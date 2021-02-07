TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

TSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. 93,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. TriState Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

