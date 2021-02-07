True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) Hits One Day Volume of $2,579.00

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded 65% higher against the dollar. True Seigniorage Dollar has a total market capitalization of $254,509.18 and approximately $2,579.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00178204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00062786 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00232774 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00073671 BTC.

About True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Trading

True Seigniorage Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade True Seigniorage Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

