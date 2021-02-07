TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRUE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of TrueCar stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 365,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,038. The firm has a market cap of $520.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,800,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 232,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TrueCar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

