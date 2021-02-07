Truist Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective increased by Truist from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of DT opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 198.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after acquiring an additional 458,159 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after purchasing an additional 702,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,048,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,070,000 after purchasing an additional 351,146 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $163,118,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

