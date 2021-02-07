Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $51.23.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.