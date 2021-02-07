Truist Securiti Weighs in on Globe Life Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $93.66 on Friday. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,157,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,555 shares of company stock worth $7,259,854. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Globe Life by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

